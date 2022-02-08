174th entrant officer class begins training at Kansas City Regional Police Academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News is getting an exclusive look at what it takes to become a police officer.

We'll be following the 174th entrant officer class at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy over the next six months.

Entrant officers began their training Tuesday morning by learning rules, regulations and expectations while in the academy.

Maj. Paul Luster, director of the KC Regional Police Academy, said it's important to set the entrant officers up for success by being very clear about what they should expect.

"I imagine they are pretty nervous, it's been a long time since I've been there, but thinking back I was fairly nervous," Luster said.

Luster spoke to the class about going through training with a "growth mindset," meaning embracing challenges and learning from failures.

"Everybody in this room is going to make mistakes during training, that's why we're here right," Luster said to the class.

The 174th class is starting off with 32 entrant officers. 22 of them are with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and ten of them are from other agencies around the region.

They've got a lot of work ahead of them, both physically and mentally.

Entrant officer Matthew Sweeting is ready to get to work and start his role as a public servant.

"I just hope to make a difference you know, try to change someone's life, try to be a positive influence in the community," Sweeting said.

Law enforcement runs in his family. Sweeting's father is a member of federal law enforcement.

"I got to see him come home with the belt and the vest and everything like that and I always looked up to him, it was always cool and he always has all these stories," Sweeting said.

He's excited for his chance to carry on the tradition while doing good for others.

"If someone has a flat tire or something just trying to be there, like a Good Samaritan and that's what policing is about. It's not all enforcement," Sweeting said.

The six-month training covers a lot of ground. Entrant officers will be trained in defensive tactics, driving a police car, firearms, domestic violence situations, defensive driving skills, fingerprinting and crime scene investigation, building searches, first aid/tourniquet training and mental health awareness.

It's likely not all entrant officers who start the training will complete it.

For Sweeting, he's determined to make it to the finish line.

"I know I'm going to pass, I'm going to stick it through regardless, no matter what," Sweeting said.

Graduation is set for Aug. 18.