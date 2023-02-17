18-year-old charged in death of KCPD officer, K-9 and pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tonganoxie man, 18, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the crash that killed a KCPD patrol officer, a pedestrian and the officer's K-9, Champ.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Jerron Allen Lightfoot faces two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter 1st Degree.

Court records say police officers responded to East Truman Road and Benton Boulevard on a crash about 10:15 Wednesday night.

Officers say Lightfoot was standing by a white Ford Fusion, one of the crashed vehicles when officers arrived. The court documents show officers asked him if he was okay and he responded, "Yes, I'm okay, my brakes went out."

Police say the other vehicle was a marked police car.

Court records say Officer James Muhlbauer was unconscious in the driver's seat wearing a seat belt when they arrived.

Police say his K-9, Champ, was deceased in the back seat of the car.

Officer Muhlbauer was transported to an area hospital and later died. Police say they found a second man dead under the police vehicle.

Police say video from the area shows the police officer was eastbound on Truman Road and had a green light at the intersection.

Court records show the white Ford was southbound on Benton Boulevard at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop light.

Court records show police checked the white Ford's electronic ACM system showed the vehicle's brakes were working just prior to the crash and the vehicle was traveling 85 mph or more just before impact.

Court records show police spoke to a witness on the scene, who said she observed a white Ford fail to stop at a red light and strike a police vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on East Truman Road.

The witness told police that she saw the white Ford go airborne as a result.

The court documents say detectives recovered video from two separate businesses near the crash scene.