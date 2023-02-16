KCPD Officer seriously injured in fatal car crash at Truman and Benton Blvd

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One person is dead and a KCPD police officer is seriously injured after a car crash at Truman Road and Benton Blvd.

Police say the crash involved a citizen vehicle, a police car, and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The police officer driving the police car has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the citizen vehicle was detained for further investigation.

Accident Investigation Section has responded to the scene to investigate.

Truman Blvd is currently closed in both directions from Agnes Ave. to Indiana while they investigate.

KSHB 41 has a crew on the way and will update this story when more information is available.

