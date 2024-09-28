18th and Vine Art Fest showcases mental health artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 18th and Vine Arts Festival kicked off Friday promoting mental health awareness, with over 80 artists from across the Kansas City area participating in the art fair.

“I use cardboard on everything it really gives it an urban feel," explained Daisha Maria-Breona.

The Jersey City, New Jersey native pays homage to Hip-Hop through portraits of influential pop culture figures.

"A lot of my work goes into cultural awareness," she said. "I want you to be able to see the possibilities and see the impact they had on black culture. I also use these pieces for mental health. It reminds people to smile, it allows people to rise and be free.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa and Artist Daisha Maria-Breona discuss mental health in the African-American community.

This year's 18th and Vine Arts Festival theme stems from mental health awareness. Not all work showcased surrounds mental health, but all express the artist's vision.

“I try to delve to real concepts and draw from my dreams," said Claude Harris III.

The festival celebrates black art and culture — Harris and Maria-Breona are taking a unique twist on a difficult subject.

“Suicide rates are increasing in the black culture. Going to the therapist is being pushed more. These things are going to us because sometimes we don’t have the best jobs, that offer insurance to where you can go to the doctor and get checked out for these mental illnesses. Sometimes you just must work through it like I did to the best of your abilities or fall to the wayside," Harris said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Art depicting dreams of artist, Claude Harris III at the 2024 18th and Vine Arts Fest.

Struggling with his finances, he battled depression — often experiencing night terrors when he slept. He puts brush to canvas, depicting his visions, taking viewers away from reality.

Harris says art saved his life.

"Whether you are biblical or not, the statement, pride comes before the fall, is a true and honest thing," he said. "It’s okay to be at fault, it’s okay to admit you are wrong, stumble and fall, but it is not okay to not get up. Please know that when it comes to mental awareness, that you can get up, it’s a possibility. You’re looking at a person who is living proof of that.”

The festival provides artists and any community member a platform to gain a new experience. Art is available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 2024 18th and Vine Arts Fest kicks off.

For Maria-Breona, the message of the weekend has a deeper meaning.

"People forget that asking for help is okay," explained Maria-Breona. "Put your ego aside and see what’s on the other side.”

For more information on 18th and Vine Arts Fest, click here.

