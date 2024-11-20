19 Kansas City-area Minit Marts sold; gas to be rebranded to Phillips 66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nineteen greater Kansas City-area Minit Marts have been sold to a new company, Block & Company, Inc. Realtors announced Wednesday.

The Minit Marts were acquired by Tarko, Missouri-based Tarkio Real Estate LLC.

As part of the sale, the properties will transition from Minit Marts into independent liquor and corner stores depending on the location.

All gas pumps will be rebranded to Phillips 66.

A map of the locations is below.

In June 2023, Casey’s General Store announced it had purchased 26 Minit Mart locations in the Kansas City area.

The moves come as the Buc-ee’s, a massive convenience store, is moving forward with plans for a facility at 110th Street and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

