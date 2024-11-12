Businesses, residents excited with plans for Buc-ee's location in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plans for the massive Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center location near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas,

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas' Economic Development and Finance Committee unanimously approved a development agreement and other components of the $94.8 million proposal.

Plans call for a 74,000 square-foot building with 120 gas pumps, 12 electric charging stations and other amenities on a 20-acre plot of land located near 601 Village West Parkway.

Part of the cost of the project will be to re-align portions of nearby streets to facilitate travelers.

KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig wanted to see how the Kansas City-area community would embrace the beaver craze.

From beaver nuggets and burritos, to beanies and boxers, most people, like Bianca Rios, would agree Buc-ee's is not your typical gas station.

"My family and I are from Texas, so we know all about a good Buc-ee's,” Rios said.

She works at Village West Discount Liquors in KCK, close to the proposed site of the Buc-ee's.

"We welcome any new businesses. New businesses just mean more crowds, different people, and more business for us," she said.

Under the conditions of approval, Buc-ee’s would need to begin construction by May 2025, with completion of the project due roughly two years later in May 2027.

KSHB 41 also spoke with Carlos Molina, manager of La Fuente Mexican Street Food located near the proposed site.

Below is a quote translated into English:

"This could benefit us with more customers and more consumers," Molina said. "They can go to the gas station, get to know the place, they can go to the mall, and from there say, 'Oh, I can go eat at a Mexican restaurant.'"

Below is the original quote in Spanish:

"Podría beneficiarnos este con más clientela y este y más consumidores," Molina said. "Pueden ir a la gasolinera, conocer el lugar, pueden ir a lo que es el mall y de ahí decir, "Oh, puedo ir a comer a un restaurante mexicano."

