2 adults found dead Thursday morning in a KCK apartment

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers found two people dead Thursday morning inside an apartment.

Family members asked police to check on the two people in an apartment in the Cambridge at River Oaks complex located at 301 North 70th Terrace.

The family had not heard from them in about five days according to police.

Heat is not believed to be responsible for their deaths and police are investigating whether foul play was a factor.

The victim's names have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

