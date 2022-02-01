2 bills to increase funding for KCPD pass out of House Committee on Public Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two bills aiming to increase funding for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were signed by the Missouri House Committee on Public Safety Tuesday, according to a release from the Missouri House of Representative.

The release stated that the bills were signed to stop "political maneuverings that have been used to defund law enforcement in Kansas City."

HB 1986 filed by Rep. Chris Brown of Kansas City and HB 1994 from Rep. Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs both aim to increase funding for KCPD by raising the percentage of general revenue Kansas City is required to dedicate to the Kansas City Board of Police from 20% to 25%, according to the release.

The legislation was filed after over $42 million was reallocated from the Kansas City Police Department to a Community Services fund last May.

In September, a judge ruled that the reallocation from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCMO city council violated state law.

“Our consequential effort works to ensure future KCPD funding levels that Kansas City residents deserve,” Richey said. “The recent effort to defund the KCPD by $42 million is reckless and any future attempt to act similarly should be prevented.”

Both bills now await further action by the House.

