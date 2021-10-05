Judge rules KCMO violated state law in altering KCPD budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Jackson County judge ruled Tuesday that Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the KCMO City Council violated Missouri state law in passing two ordinances last spring that changed appropriations for the city's police budget.

Judge Patrick W. Campbell ruled that two ordinances the city passed in May changed the “authorized expenditures” in violation of state law, impermissibly altered budget allocations and earmarked money “in a manner not ‘directed’ by Chapter 84,” the Missouri state law that governs the Kansas City POlice Department's operations.

Those violations constitute an attempt by the city to usurp the Board of Police Commissioners’ “exclusive management and control” of the police department as stipulated by state law.

The KCPD Board of Police Commissioners filed a lawsuit in May after the city passed City Ordinances 210466 and 210468, which redirected more than $45 million from the KCPD budget to a fund controlled by City Manager Brian Platt.

Campbell wrote that such action after the budget had already been approved violates state law.

While Campbell agreed that the city has “an opportunity to exercise discretion and not appropriate funds for KCPD ‘in excess of one-fifth of the general revenue fund’” in any given year under state law, he ruled that the city’s authority above and beyond that 20% threshold required by state law is limited to the appropriations process.

“Once appropriated by the City, all appropriations provided in excess of one-fifth of the general revenue fund become mandatory upon the Board adopting and certifying the KCPD budget.” Campbell wrote.

That means the city must return the money it withheld in hopes of diverting funds to more community-focused police programs.

“Placing the $45,282,444 in a fund for community engagement services under the requisitioning authority of the City Manager after the Board approved the KCPD budget on April 27, 2021, is an attempt by the City to exert management and control of KCPD as prohibited by Chapter 84," Campbell wrote.

Campbell's ruling compels the city to honor the budget agreed to in late April.

“The fiscal affairs of a municipality such as Kansas City are subject to such legislative control as is necessary to the proper enforcement of matters of general state concern," Campbell wrote.