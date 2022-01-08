Watch
2 dead after driver loses control in early Saturday crash

Blue police lights
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 10:05:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 2:36 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, officers responded to the area of North Madison Street and East 155th Street in regards to a single-vehicle crash.

An initial investigation found a black Infiniti was heading east on 155th Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control, causing the Infiniti to go off the roadway and strike a tree several feet in the air. The impact caused the car to overturn.

One passenger was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, also died at the scene.

