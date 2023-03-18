2 dead in Friday evening crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a crash Friday evening on Interstate 435 south in Platte County, Missouri.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2002 Mazda Protege was traveling in reverse on I-435, when a 2015 Nissan Sentra struck the Mazda from behind.

The driver and occupant of the Mazda died in the collision, according to the highway patrol.

The occupant was identified as 46-year-old Studd Leach of Manhattan, Kansas.

The driver's identity will not be released until loved ones are notified.

The driver of the Sentra was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-435 were closed Friday due to the crash.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department and Parkville Police Department assisted the highway patrol in responding to the fatal crash.