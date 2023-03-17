Fatal crash closes SB I-435 at 45 HWY in Platte County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 435 are closed at 45 Highway in Platte County following a fatal crash Friday.

Emergency crews were dispatched Friday night to an area of I-435 just north of the Missouri River.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City office says the closure is expected to last for several hours.

The extent of injuries to motorists involved wasn't immediately available, but it was later revealed to be a fatal crash.

We are investigating a fatality crash on SB 435 at the 20.6 mm. Traffic is being diverted onto MO Hwy 45. Please be patient and/or use alternate routes! #MSHP #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/leOZAhD1a4 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 17, 2023

It is unknown how many people died or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at 45 Highway.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—