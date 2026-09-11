2 GAGE gymnastics coaches in Blue Springs who gained worldwide acclaim banned from coaching in U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two GAGE gymnastics coaches in Blue Springs who gained worldwide acclaim have been banned from coaching in U.S.

Al Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong are coaches and the owners of the famed training center. The two have worked with Olympic gymnasts.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport website lists the coaches as "suspended from all contact" on its disciplinary database. Safesport is an organization that investigates allegations of wrongdoing.

In February, KSHB 41 News reported USA Gymnastics announced it had terminated GAGE Center's membership, effective immediately, following ongoing allegations from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Fong and Barutyan-Fong were temporarily suspended in December 2025. According to the USA Gymnastics letter at the time, Al Fong's suspension was for five years and Barutyan-Fong's suspension was for one year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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