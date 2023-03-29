2 Kansas City-area establishments make final list of 2023 James Beard Award nominations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area establishments received a plate of good news Wednesday that they made the final list of 2023 James Beard Award nominations.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Yoli Tortilleria, located at 1668 Jefferson St., Suite 100, is a finalist for the national Outstanding Bakery award.

Shawnee, Kansas-based Drastic Measures, located at 5817 Shawnee Road, is a finalist for the national Outstanding Bar award.

Yoli Tortilleria is up against bakeries in New Orleans, Richardson, Texas, Dallas and Miami.

Drastic Measures is competing against Honolulu, Las Vegas, Brownsville, Texas and Seattle.

Winners will be announced at the 2023 James Beard Awards on June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Earlier this year, the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for this year’s awards. The semifinalists included several other Kansas City-area establishments: The Town Company, The Restaurant at 1900, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, The Antler Room and Waldo Thai.

Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, owners of Yoli Tortilleria, were nominated as a semifinalist for outstanding bakery in 2022.

—