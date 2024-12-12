2 KCK men who received unfair trial released from prison years later, prosecutor won't retry cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, men incarcerated for years will walk free after a judge ruled they received unfair trials and overturned their convictions.

Cedric Warren and Dominic Moore had been in custody with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Warren, who was previously convicted in a 2009 double homicide, left the Wyandotte County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

KSHB 41 News staff Cedric Warren released from custody.

He was being held there while it was determined if his case would be retried following the judge's decision.

Lawyers for Moore, who was also previously convicted in the same incident, confirmed to KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson he left the El Dorado Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

In 2016, the pair were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

They had been accused of killing 21-year-old Charles Ford and 26-year-old Larry Ledoux in 2009.

KSHB 41 News KCK homicide scene

In Wyandotte County Judge Aaron Roberts' decision to overturn the convictions, he said prosecutors didn't turn over information about mental health issues a witness in the case suffered from.

The key witness, who had schizophrenia, gave accounts on the shooting that shifted, according to the Associated Press.

Warren and Moore were allowed to walk free after Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced in a press conference he wouldn't retry their cases.

"What the previous administration did, was indeed improper; it was a foul strike," Dupree said. "And yet, another stain on the criminal justice if the right people do not do the right thing."

KSHB 41 News staff Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree

Dupree said Brady Violations were found by Roberts while reviewing their cases.

"Warren and Moore, did not, under the previous administration, receive a fair trial," he said. "Their due process right that are guaranteed under the US Constitution in the state of Kansas was got given. Because of this Brady Violation finding, made by the judge, my office will not retry these cases."

Dupree stated that because Roberts didn't weigh in on Warren and Moore's innocence, their release isn't considered an exoneration.

—

