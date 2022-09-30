Watch Now
2 lanes closed on southbound I-435 near Midland Drive due to fatal crash

Crews work a deadly crash on Interstate 435 near Midland Drive on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Shawnee, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The two right lanes of southbound Interstate 435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee are closed due to a fatal crash, according to Shawnee police.

Police report the crash took place just before 3 p.m. and involved a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck.

One fatality resulted from the crash, and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, per Johnson County MED-ACT.

Traffic is slow-moving across the affected stretch due to only one lane remaining open.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

