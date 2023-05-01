2 local business owners team up to launch new wine festival in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What happens when a local event space owner teams up with the owner of a local wine shop team up? The Underdog Wine Classic is born.

Ryan Sciara, owner of Underdog Wine Co., has always wanted to host a wine festival but the event logistics aren't his thing.

Enter Lyndon Wade, owner of The Guild and Paradise Garden Club in the Crossroads, who has thrown events for the NFL Draft and Travis Kelce in his beautiful spaces.

On Thursday, May 4, the two local small business owners are launching a unique wine festival right here in Kansas City.

The goal is to highlight smaller producers and less known grapes and regions. The result is three rooms across The Guild and Paradise Garden Club; one for red and white wines, another dedicated to rose and a final space that's focused on sparkling wines.

"Each room will have a whole different experience filled with a hand-picked wines and distributors that will give you something super unique," Wade said.

The event will feature a whopping 188 wines, all tasted and selected by Sciara.

"I think the wine drinkers in Kansas City have gotten a lot more experimental and a lot more savvy," Sciara said. "They're not just drinking cabernet and pinot noir — they're drinking and trying everything."

The Underdog Wine Classic is May 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with special pricing and non-alcoholic wines for designated drivers or those who want to stay sober.

For more information and tickets, people can visit this link.

—

