2 men convicted in Crown Center shooting sentenced to 18 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men who were previously convicted in a Crown Center shooting that injured six people in January were sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Joel Olivas and Brian Favela, who investigators say are members of the East Side gang, will serve 18 years in prison.

A judge sentenced the pair after they were found guilty last month of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and three misdemeanor counts of second-degree harassment.

The shooting happened on Jan. 17, 2024. Police responded to Crown Center about 5:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

The violence unfolded after Olivas and Favela got into a confrontation with a rival gang at the shopping center.

Olivas and Favela learned members of the rival gang were at Crown Center, prompting them to arrive.

The shooting happened near the food court on the lower level of the shopping.

Three people who weren't involved in the confrontation were also injured.

