KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when a car ran off Ward Parkway, crashed into Brush Creek and caught fire.

The incident happened about 8:10 p.m. and may have involved two cars drag racing down Ward Parkway.

One of the cars did not stop when the other car careened off the road and into the creek, police said.

Police and fire department crews found four patients.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the crash.

