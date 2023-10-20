2 rising brothers in film use Kansas City incentive program to fund crime thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Burghart brothers started their film making dream before they even hit middle school.

"My brother and I grew up in Western Kansas around Dodge City and started making short films when we were kids," said Jacob Burghart, co-writer and co-director of the film "Head Count."

Jacob Bugart continued, "10 and eight years old with a VHS camera."

At that age, they didn't have to think about what that dream would cost.

"You are basically starting a small business for a month when you're shooting. You have to have a payroll, insurance, somewhere for them to use the bathroom, all of these things and you have to pay everyone as fairly as you can," said Ben Burghart, co-writer and co-director of the film "Head Count."

Their small business has been making comedy movies, short films and their latest — a crime thriller called Head Count.

A couple of scenes were shot at Stockyards Brewing Company located in the West Bottoms.

Shout Factory "Head Count" filmmakers shooting scenes at Stockyards Brewing Co.

It hasn't been a tough decision for the brothers to continue their work in the Kansas City area.

"I don't know what stories are left to tell in LA and NY, but there are a million more stories in this part of the country," Ben Burghart said.

What can been tough is funding those stories.

"Luckily, there was the KCMO city rebate that Steph Shannon helped us pull off and it goes such a long way. Every cent matters," Jacob Burghart said.

Their film came along too early to be eligible for Missouri's recently passed film incentive program, the Show MO Act, but they were able to use Kansas City's incentives for the first time.

"When you approach businesses and use local incentives, you show people the barrier isn't there," Ben Burghart said.

These programs not only drive dollars back into the community, it makes sure the talent isn't driven away.

"Otherwise, they'll leave and go to LA or Oklahoma, which has a big film rebate program or New Mexico," Jacob Burghart said.

Head Count is being shown in theaters around the United States. It's also on Amazon Prime and Apple.

The brothers hope to use state incentives in the future and local incentives again for another film.

Kansas City's Film Office Director Steph Shannon said the film by the Burgharts has already brought in another film project with the same out-of-town producers.

"We are so proud Head Count participated in the local KCMO incentive program. The Missouri state incentive along with the local film incentive is a powerful combination to attract projects to our area." Steph Shannon, KC Film Office Director

—