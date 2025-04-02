Watch Now
2 rounds of potentially severe weather could buffet Kansas City area tonight, early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is set to navigate at least two rounds of potentially severe weather late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Check back throughout the night for the latest updates.

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. | Parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 3 a.m. Here's a look at the counties included:

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Here's the latest forecast update from Wes Peery:

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | Here's the latest storm timing and impacts from KSHB 41's Wes Peery:

