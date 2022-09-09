2 Wyandotte County Sheriff’s officers lose certification after cocaine, alcohol violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's officers lost their law enforcement licenses earlier this month after actions by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

According to KSCPOST documents , Robert Berry and Jonathan Hainje lost their certifications after investigations found cocaine and alcohol in their systems while performing official duty.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Berry was involved in a crash while operating a sheriff’s office vehicle. During required alcohol and drug testing after a crash, Berry tested positive for cocaine metabolites.

State commissioners attempted to interview Berry to determine his ongoing qualifications for certifications, but Berry declined to cooperate. The commission cited several factors in stripping Berry of his certification.

Also earlier this month, commissioners revoked Hainje’s certification.

According to KSCPOST documents , one of Hainje’s co-workers noticed him “struggling to access” a parking garage. During roll-call, others noticed Hainje struggled with his speech, walked unsteadily and exhibited other “unusual behavior.”

A major in the department ordered Hainje to submit to drug and alcohol testing.

After submitting to the drug and alcohol testing, Hainje is reported to have told a co-worker who drove him to the testing location that “I passed my drug screen but I failed my alcohol test.”

Documents indicate Hainje’s blood alcohol concentration to be .212.

