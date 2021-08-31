Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2020 Kansas City-area Hispanic Heritage Month community stakeholders

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jamie Squire
<p>KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 03: Union Station is lit up with blue lights in front of the Kansas City skyline ahead of a parade and celebration in honor of the Kansas City Royals' World Series win on November 3, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
KC metro adds more than 22,000 residents in 2017
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 12:57:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of KSHB 41 News' Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we're highlighting people in the Kansas City area who work and advocate for the Hispanic community.

Below is a list of 2020's Hispanic Heritage Month stakeholders:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources