2024 Thanksgiving meals will cost less, according to American Farm Bureau survey

After years of inflation, holiday food prices are coming down for the second year in a row, according to the American Farm Bureau.

“I think they are better than what they were,” said shopper Alycia Reese.

The survey found prices are down 5% in 2024. But prices are still 19% higher than five years ago, leading to mixed feelings.

“I feel like it’s going to cost more,” admitted shopper Reese Hill. “I feel like prices have been going up a lot.”

American Farm Bureau said staple items like turkey and various vegetables dropped in price while fresh cranberries and dinner rolls rose.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge bought the following basic Thanksgiving items at three stores: turkey (approximately 10 lbs.), potatoes (5 lbs.), cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom soup, two cans of green beans, fried onions, gravy and stuffing.

This is how retailers compared:



Aldi came in at $27.07.

Hy-Vee’s meal was $32.20.

Target was the most expensive at $35.69.

Of note, Dodge did substitute a few items for name brands because the store was out of the Target brand, Good and Gather.



The Bureau’s survey found the Midwest as a whole sits in the middle when it comes to overall prices, with this year’s estimates near $59 for a table set for 10.