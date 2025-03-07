2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City inspiring next generation of women athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament has become a highly anticipated event on the college basketball calendar, and Kansas City serves as an exciting backdrop for the tournament.

The event showcases the best teams and players in the Big 12 Conference, providing a platform for thrilling match-ups and standout performances.

Kansas City is particularly well-suited for this event, with its passionate fans, long basketball history, and top-notch arena.

The town has a vibrant atmosphere during the tournament, with numerous restaurants and entertainment options, making it an attractive destination for fans coming to Kansas City to cheer on their teams.

The passion for women's sports in Kansas City sparked talks about bringing a WNBA team to the city.

Even fans who live in town get a kick out of the tournament.

“We love coming to the Big 12 women’s tournament. We come every year,” one fan said. “We’re from Kansas City, Kansas, so it’s good to have women's basketball here in the city.”

The tournament usually features a mix of powerhouse programs, emerging teams, and fierce rivalries, drawing attention from fans across the country.

The tournament often plays a role in shaping the NCAA Women's National Basketball Tournament, as Big 12 teams seek to enhance their resumes and secure a favorable seeding.

But one of the biggest impacts the tournament has is inspiring the next generation of women athletes.

“We’re basketball players ourselves and so it’s really fun to come and watch them play,” said one young fan.

Fans on Thursday got to watch the Kansas State University women's team play the University of Central Florida.

Though it was an exciting night for women’s sports, some remember when the league wasn’t nearly as popular.

“I actually played basketball and it wasn't as popular when I was playing basketball,” said one fan. “So I’m really excited so much media is on the women’s sports.”

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City is more than just a series of games; it is a celebration of women’s sports and an opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents on a prominent stage.

The event continues to grow in popularity, solidifying Kansas City's reputation as a key destination for college basketball events.

“Women are amazing, and they can do anything a man can do, duh” said one fan.

