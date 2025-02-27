21-year-old making a difference as 911 call taker at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

Elizabeth Catts knew as a youngster she wanted to work in law enforcement.

When Catts turned 20, she was too young to be a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

She began preparing for the police academy by serving as a 911 call taker and helping save lives in Kansas City.

She says it’s a hard job, but somebody has to do it.

“We handle a lot of disturbance calls, a lot of sounds of shots,” Catts said. “Not as many reports as you would handle in the morning when people wake up and their cars are stolen, but we handle a lot.”

Instead of placing her dreams on hold, she answered the call, thousands of them. Since middle school, Catts wanted to serve others. She thought about joining the Army before she made her decision to become a police officer.

Her experience as a call taker has solidified her desire to help others in a law enforcement role while every call and every experience prepares her for the next step.

La'Nita Brooks Elizabeth Catts, 911 dispatcher

“I think coming into it is going to help me be a little bit more empathetic to the situation." she said. "And I’m going to know what they go through before they call; before we respond out.”

Maegan Roby is the police department's communications unit supervisor.

Roby said Catts has a great work ethic and the skills she’s gaining on the phone will one day transfer to the field.

La'Nita Brooks Maegan Roby, Communications unit supervisor

“She is very into her job,” Roby said. “This is almost like a stepping stone. When it comes to geographically, when it comes to how to talk to people, you definitely get that experience, different walks of life.”

Catts turned 21 last week and has already applied to be a KCPD officer. Making a difference today as she prepares to make a difference tomorrow.

KCPD Elizabeth Catts, 911 dispatcher

“The person I am now is the person I needed as a kid," Catts said "And every year I notice I grow more and more into the adult I desperately wanted as a child.”

She takes the written test for acadey entry in March.

If she passes, she’ll start at the academy in May.