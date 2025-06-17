24-year-old developer using social media to document historic building renovation in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

A young Kansas City developer is taking an unconventional approach to real estate development by documenting his projects on social media, gaining thousands of followers in the process.

Zach Molzer, 24, has made a name for himself not just through his development projects but through his transparent social media presence, where he shares the ups and downs of property renovation.

It's something he said he's never seen developers talk about.

KSHB 41 Zach Molzer with Molzer Development

"I'm choosing to take a different approach and to talk about it," Molzer said.

Molzer's currently working on turning the old Aladdin Hotel into over 120 apartments, meant for young adults who want to live and work downtown but don't want to overspend on housing.

His newest venture is an apartment complex in the East Bottoms on 18th Street. Unlike the Aladdin, it's eight units designed for folks who want to live downtown but want more space.

With nearly 19,000 followers across his social media platforms, Molzer's strategy of sharing behind-the-scenes content is resonating with audiences.

Dale Messing KSHB 41 spoke to the developer of the former Aladdin Hotel about how he plans to create 'affordable' housing in an ever-growing city.

"It's, 'Hey, here's what's going on,' cause you're following along with the project," Molzer said. "You feel like you're a part of it, which is really cool."

The young developer uses modern media to network, educate and generate interest in older areas that some young adults might overlook.

There's also a good amount of fun and comedic relief, too. He frequently uses trendy sounds or verbiage to get his message across.

"This is a fun project in what was a neglected part of downtown," Molzer said. "I'm just picking up the scraps of what I thought other people left."

As he takes on his latest project, Molzer continues to document his journey, ready to create the next viral moment in Kansas City real estate development.

