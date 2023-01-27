27-year fire veteran named as Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department interim chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty-seven-year fire veteran Ross Grundyson will serve as the interim fire chief for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, City Manager Brian Platt announced Friday.

Grundyson joined the department in 1996. Throughout his tenure, he has advanced to captain, battalion chief and assistant fire chief.

Platt praised Grundyson’s “leadership and collaboration” as the department continues to “build on important progress” that has been made under KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas’ vision is to facilitate “more rapid deployment and delivery of fire and EMS services, pay increases for the women and men of our department and building an inclusive fire department reflective of our community.”

“I am proud and thankful for the opportunity to serve not only the citizens of Kansas City but my fellow Kansas City Fire Department family as well,” Grundyson said in a statement. “Our team is working every day to make a positive impact on our community on the ground. It is an honor to serve in this position while the search for a new Fire Chief is underway.”

A KCFD spokesperson told KSHB 41 Grundyson will not be applying for the permanent chief position.

Earlier in the month, KCFD announced the retirement of longtime Fire Chief Donna Lake after 30 years of service.

After her KCFD retirement, slated for Jan. 27, Lake will join the city of Lee’s Summit as the assistant city manager .

—