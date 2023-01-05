Outgoing KCFD Chief Donna Lake to become Lee's Summit assistant city manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake, who announced her retirement after more than three decades with the department earlier in the week, will be heading to Lee's Summit for her next job.

The KSHB 41 I-Team confirmed Lake will be an assistant city manager after she retires Jan. 27 from KCFD.

Lee's Summit said in a news release Lake will "support and direct various aspects of the City's operations and lead the implementation of a number of strategic plan initiatives for the community."

"I am excited to join the City of Lee's Summit team and bring my experience and energy to the projects I'll be working on in this thriving community,” Lake said in a statement from the city of Lee's Summit, announcing her new role. “I've been honored to serve the residents of Kansas City for more than 30 years and will bring that level of commitment to the residents of Lee's Summit."

Lake will start her new position on Feb. 6. The I-Team is working to find out what Lake's salary will be in her role with Lee's Summit.

Lake's retirement announcement comes more than a year after the deadly Westport crash involving a KCFD pumper truck .

Three people — Michael Elwood and Jennifer San Nicolas, who were in a vehicle the pumper hit as it ran a red light, and Tami Knight, who was killed as she walked on a nearby sidewalk as the vehicles left the road — died in the Dec. 15, 2021, crash.

Lake announced Tuesday she would retire from KCFD later this month after more than 30 years. She had served as fire chief since September 2019.

She acknowledged other challenges KCFD faced during her tenure in a letter to the department announcing her departure — including "social unrest, racial and gender bias issues," the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "great resignation."

Lake outlined several of the department's accomplishments — including improving diversity, equity, and inclusion; re-opening Fire Station 40, sending people to and bringing in “world-renowned training;” prioritizing mental and emotional health; implementing new technology; and combatting staff shortages.

The I-Team continues to request a sit-down interview with Lake.