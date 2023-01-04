Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake reflects on career in retirement letter to department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake announced she is retiring from the fire department on Jan. 27.

Lake reflected on her 30 year career and the legacy she is leaving behind in a letter to friends and colleagues with KCFD.

She also said that the department is "on the cusp of starting a new strategic planning process, new deployment analysis, and first ever community risk assessment."

In the letter, Lake said she has enjoyed serving as fire chief since September 2019 "immensely," and that KCFD is a family.

"Many in the fire service understand what this career means to each of us, but few have the privilege to experience KCFD," Lake said. "Like so many of you, KCFD is embedded in my core as a person."

Lake described being Fire Chief as a lifelong dream and that she hopes to be remembered by her legacy.

She said as chief, the department has faced challenges including "social unrest, racial and gender bias issues" and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, Lake also outlined the department's accomplishments including:



Lake says while it hasn't been smooth sailing, she is proud "to have righted the ship and steered it toward calmer seas despite a flood of obstacles."

"Serving the residents of Kansas City for 30 and ½ years has brought me great joy," the letter said. "However, serving each of you through leading the department is even more joyous as it enabled each and every one of you to serve our city better."

Lake ended her letter to the department by telling her colleagues that each played a significant part in the department's growth and that they made it easy for her to serve as fire chief.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.