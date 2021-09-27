2nd Johnson County school connected to racist poster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A private Catholic school in Johnson County, Kansas, said it is investigating a racist poster made last week.

St. James Academy Principal Shane Rapp told KSHB 41 News on Monday that the school notified its parents about the investigation around noon Saturday.

Rapp said the school's investigation is connected to the investigation already underway in the Olathe School District over a racist poster that was made as an invitation to the Olathe South Homecoming dance.

The poster read, “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you” for homecoming. The poster included several cotton balls and a box whether to check yes or no.

Rapp said the school held an assembly Monday morning with students n addition to a letter to parents on Saturday.

He also noted that St. James is working with the Olathe School District on the investigation.

Officials said the girl pictured in a photo holding the racist sign is a student at St. James Academy.

Rapp said the school has been in contact with the girl’s family. The girl was not in school Monday while school administrators determine an appropriate response.