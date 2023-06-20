3 arrests made in child exploitation investigation in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men have been arrested in relation to a child exploitation investigation that began in March 2023 in Jackson County, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The three men allegedly met with a juvenile female from Grain valley, Missouri, on separate occasions and engaged in sexual acts, according to MSHP.

The Missouri state Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensic Investigation Unit began to assist the Grain Valley Police Department on March 6, 2023, with an investigation into a missing juvenile female. After being reported missing, the juvenile returned home.

Upon her return home, Grain Valley investigators found she had possibly been sexually exploited.

August P. Gildehaus, 27, of Grain Valley, was arrested on April 11, 2023, and was charged with sodomy first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor, statutory sodomy second degree and statutory rape second degree. Gildehaus is a former Grain Valley police officer.

Tryston M. Hastings, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on May, 2023, and was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy second degree and two counts of statutory rape second degree.

Antoine Richardson, 24, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was arrested on June 9, 2023, and was charged with two counts of child pornography and two counts of statutory rape second degree.

The Grain Valley, Missouri, Police Department, Springfield, Missouri, Police Department and Leavenworth, Kansas, Police Department were also involved in the investigation.

