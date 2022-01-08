3 Blue Valley schools to mask for at least 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley Southwest High School and Blue Valley Academy will have to mask for at least two weeks beginning Monday, Jan. 10, according to a district spokesperson.

The mask mandate was reinstated due to the total percentage of positive student cases and quarantines reaching above 3%.

Blue Valley North Principal Dr. Tyson Ostroski wrote a message to families Friday night that with the percent reaching 3.5% in his school, he encourages “families and students to be vigilant about hand washing, proper masking and staying home if COVID-19 symptoms are present.”

The message also outlined Blue Valley North's plan is to return to being mask option on Jan. 24 as long as positive cases and quarantines are not about the 3% threshold.

“We appreciate your support as we strive to provide a safe learning and working environment for staff and students,” Ostroski wrote.

The Blue Valley website states all early childhood and K-8 students, staff and visitors must mask while grades nine and above are mask optional, as long as the 3% threshold of total percentage of positive cases and exclusions is not exceeded.