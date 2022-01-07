All Shawnee Mission middle, high schools to mask for at least 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more Shawnee Mission School District buildings have joined the list of schools with more than 3% of students or staff in quarantine.

Nine schools were at 3% or greater by Wednesday , and with the addition of two schools Friday, all middle and high schools will mask for 14 days and until the percentage of recommended expulsions and quarantines is less than 3%, per SMSD 2021-22 COVID-19 mitigating measures .

Based on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners' mandate requiring K-6 students wear masks, elementary school students and staff will mask for at least six weeks until the commission revisits the measure.

Until the threshold was met, middle and high schools were mask optional .

The 11 schools that have returned to masking based on quarantine numbers comprise of: