9 Shawnee Mission schools implement mask mandate due to quarantine levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff in nine Shawnee Mission School District buildings will have to wear masks for at least the next two weeks.

A district spokesperson confirmed that because more than 3% of students or staff in the buildings were quarantined or excluded because of COVID-19, the masks will go back on.

The district's COVID-19 policy states that if a building exceeds 3%, a mask requirement must return.

Masks will be required for at least 14 days and will continue until the mark hits less than 3%.

The nine schools impacted by the change include:

Shawnee Mission North High School

Shawnee Mission South High School

Shawnee Mission West High School

Shawnee Mission East High School

Horizon’s Academy

Indian Woods Middle School

Indian Hills Middle School

Trailridge Middle School

Westridge Middle School

On Monday, the district's board of education continued to allow masks to be optional for secondary students.