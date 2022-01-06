9 Shawnee Mission schools implement mask mandate due to quarantine levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff in nine Shawnee Mission School District buildings will have to wear masks for at least the next two weeks.
A district spokesperson confirmed that because more than 3% of students or staff in the buildings were quarantined or excluded because of COVID-19, the masks will go back on.
The district's COVID-19 policy states that if a building exceeds 3%, a mask requirement must return.
Masks will be required for at least 14 days and will continue until the mark hits less than 3%.
The nine schools impacted by the change include:
- Shawnee Mission North High School
- Shawnee Mission South High School
- Shawnee Mission West High School
- Shawnee Mission East High School
- Horizon’s Academy
- Indian Woods Middle School
- Indian Hills Middle School
- Trailridge Middle School
- Westridge Middle School
On Monday, the district's board of education continued to allow masks to be optional for secondary students.
Masks were already required for students in kindergarten through 6th grade under a mandate issued by the Johnson County Commissioners last August.