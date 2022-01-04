Shawnee Mission School District allows optional masking for secondary students to go into effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After more than three hours of discussion, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education voted to allow optional masking for secondary students when they return to school on Wednesday.

On Nov. 15, the board previously voted to make masks optional for secondary students.

Board members debated whether to delay the optional masking for secondary students, but ultimately decided to let the policy go into effect.

At the meeting on Monday, the board heard from Dr. Elizabeth Lawlor Holzschuh and Dr. Jennifer Mellick.

They both expressed concern about the levels of COVID-19 in Johnson county.

On Monday, the county recorded a 21.5% positivity rate which was up from 12.5% on Dec. 30.

In addition, cases on Monday stood at 637 per 100,000 people, which is the highest in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Masks are still mandatory for kindergarten through sixth grade students after a vote by the Johnson County Commissioners in August .

On Thursday, the Johnson County Commissioners will meet to decide whether to remove masks for all students.