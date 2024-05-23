3 critically injured after tire comes off Jeep, causing head-on crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were critically injured after a tire and wheel came off of a Jeep and caused a three-vehicle head-on crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened about 4:40 p.m. near Wheeling Avenue and 23rd Street.

A preliminary investigation found a black Jeep Wrangler was heading west on 23rd Street when its left rear tire and rim came off.

This caused the Jeep to cross over into the eastbound lane of 23rd Street and hit a Subaru Forester and white Nissan Versa head-on.

Three people inside of the Nissan were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Another person inside of the Nissan left the scene on foot.

The drivers of the Jeep and Subaru were not injured.

