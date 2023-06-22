Watch Now
3 critically injured Wednesday in wrong-way crash on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a white Ford SUV traveling the wrong direction Wednesday night on Interstate 70, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD officers were called to westbound I-70 near Paseo Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a head-on crash.

The Ford was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it swerved to avoid a semi tractor-trailer then struck a red Infiniti head-on, police said.

Both car's drivers and a front-seat passenger in the Ford were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. None were wearing seatbelts, according to information from KCPD.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the Ford was impaired at the time of the crash.

A third person in the Ford, who was in the backseat, fled on foot after the crash, according to police.

