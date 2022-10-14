3 customers allege Costco denied them testosterone medication, KCMO civil rights department launches probe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department (CREO) is investigating claims that a Midtown Costco denied customers gender confirmation care.

On Thursday, the city's LGBTQ Commission said three individuals reported they were denied testosterone at Costco's pharmacy.

CREO said in a statement Friday that it's aware of the claims and is conducting the investigation on behalf of the investigation.

Although, CREO has not provided what specific action could be taken against Costco should it find the city ordinance was violated on the basis of discrimination.

Costco has yet to respond to a request for comment on the alleged incident.

