3 finalists named for City Manager position in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday afternoon that three people who already work for or have worked for the city are finalists to become the next city manager.

A news release from the mayor’s office states the City Council met Thursday to evaluate over 40 internal and external candidates for the job.

The finalists are listed below:



Interim City Manager and Director of Convention and Entertainment Facilities, Kimiko Black Gilmore

Assistant City Manager and Director of City Planning and Development, Mario Vasquez

Former Assistant City Manager and Director of Aviation, Patrick Klein

The City Council will conduct public interviews with the finalists on Thursday, May 1, in the council chamber on the 26th floor of City Hall, 414 East 12th St.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan said in an earlier story that the City Council voted unanimously on March 27 to remove Brian Platt from the City Manager position.

Keegan reported that after the council returned from a special session, Lucas outlined a "non-exhaustive" list of reasons the council took action:



Failure to effectively establish goals and visions for city departments

Loss of confidence from leaders on the council and among city staff

Failure to mitigate risk

Failure to take criticism

Ineffectiveness in handling personnel matters

Platt began work as City Manager in 2020.

The council extended his contract in 2024, paying him $308,000 annually.

The city manager, with direction from the Mayor and City Council, runs the day-to-day operations of the city.

