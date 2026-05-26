3 Kansans with exposure to Andes hantavirus released from University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says three people with a "high-risk exposure" to a person with Andes hantavirus have been released from the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to KDHE, those people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, May 21.

They had been under observation since Wednesday, May 13, as a "precautionary measure," KDHE said.

The day before, KDHE revealed that three Kansans were exposed internationally after contact with a person aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. Those three people were not on the cruise ship.

Kansas health officials said the three individuals will be monitored daily until the 42-day observation period ends on June 7.

KDHE reports that there are still no confirmed cases of hantavirus in the state of Kansas and that the risk to the public is "extremely low."

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