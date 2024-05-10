3 KU students arrested for alleged trespassing after school issued ‘final notice’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three University of Kansas students were arrested without incident late Thursday night for criminal trespassing after the school issued a “final notice” earlier in the day.

A university spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Friday morning that the three students were arrested at Anschutz Library when they “entered and caused a disturbance as students were studying for finals.”

Earlier Thursday, the school sent a group of protesters a “final notice” of campus policies, limitations and potential penalties, including vacating the protest site by 10 p.m. Thursday.

The letter cited commencement and recognition activities that started Thursday and are ongoing as prompting the need to take action.

“The increased number of students and visitors coming to campus, as well as our responsibility to effectively carry out University operations during this days-long event, changes our shared circumstance and concerns,” the university said in its letter to the group KU Students for Justice in Palestine.

Members of the group told KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson Thursday night that they had received the letter regarding their test site at Fraser hall.

—