KU delivers letter to pro-Palestinian protestors ahead of commencement

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is warning students organizing in support of Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war not to interfere with this weekend's commencement activities.

The camp, organized by members of KU's Students for Justice in Palestine (KU SJP) chapter, was first set up last week.

Thursday night, members of KU SPJ told KSHB 41 they were notified by KU officials in a letter their site at Fraser Hall would need to be cleared by 10 p.m. every day moving forward.

The letter also outlines other steps the university will take over the next several days, including mowing grass and completing other commencement preparations at the Fraser Hall lawn and shelter site as necessary.

KU says they will not allow anything on the shelter structure or nearby lawn.

Amplified sound will also not be allowed.

As with similar structures on campus, KU Facilities staff will remove tables and chairs to protect property during Commencement activities.

KU will also continue to enforce the campus camping policy.

The KU SJP has four demands from the university.

They include financial divestment, financial transparency, demilitarization, and amnesty.

