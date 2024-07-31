3 men await trial in deadly shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cases against three men charged in the Chiefs rally shooting, which killed one woman and injured more than 20 others, are moving through the court system.

Dominic Miller, Lyndell Mays and Terry Young face second-degree murder charges, along with an unlawful use of a weapon charge and two charges of armed criminal action.

The Feb. 14 shooting just outside Union Station killed popular KC DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured more than 20 others.

Mays allegedly got into an argument with people at the rally who asked him what he was looking at before the gunfire erupted.

POOL Lyndell Mays appears in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Jackson County prosecutors also charged Mays with causing a catastrophe.

He is scheduled to be in court Aug. 26 for a case management conference.

Dominic Miller is also set for a case management conference Aug. 12.

KSHB 41 News staff Dominic Miller is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Chiefs rally shooting on Feb. 14, 2024.

The third man, Terry Young, has a trial set for March 10, 2025.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Terry Young, 20.

Cases filed against two of the three juveniles in the shooting have been resolved.

A third juvenile, who could have been certified to stand trial as an adult, had a charge of armed criminal action amended and resolved in juvenile court, according to a court spokesperson.

No other information will be released on the third juvenile's case.

