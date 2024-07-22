Accused Chiefs rally shooter faces additional felony charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accused Chiefs rally shooter Lyndell Mays faces an additional felony charge of causing catastrophe, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Mays was previously indicted on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The prosecutor’s office said the addition of causing catastrophe comes after a Jackson County grand jury decided "late last week" to add the charge due to Mays’ actions on Feb. 14.

RELATED | Chiefs rally shooting coverage

Court documents allege the “defendant knowingly caused a catastrophe by releasing a crowd surge or stampede of people ... [that] caused serious physical injury to 10 or more people."

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker continues to urge anyone who was injured at the rally and required medical treatment to call the prosecutor's office at 816-881-3513.

Mays is expected to be arraigned Monday on the causing catastrophe charge.

His next court date is Aug. 26 for a case management conference.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.