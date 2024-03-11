Judge denies bond modification for accused Super Bowl rally shooter Lyndell Mays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two men charged with murder in connection to the mass shooting outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, as a celebration for the Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl victory wrapped up Feb. 14 was denied a bond modification Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Lyndell Mays’ attorney, John Reed, asked Judge R. Travis Willingham to set his client free, pending trial.

Reed said Mays was shot nine times and is “gravely wounded,” his jaw is wired shut and he’s been shuttled back and forth from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center to a hospital four times.

The state argued Mays presents a “grave risk” to the public and is a flight risk. It also mentioned his prior disorderly conduct conviction in Cass County for threatening people with a gun after a pickup basketball game at the Belton Community Center in calling Mays a “very serious danger to the community.”

Willingham denied Mays’ motion, leaving in place the $1 million cash-only bond.

The bond-review hearing had been continued several times as Mays searched for a lawyer to represent him.

POOL Lyndell Mays appears in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mays, 23, and another man — Dominic Miller, 18, who remains hospitalized and has yet to report to jail — have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Witnesses said a group of people, including Miller, approached Mays and they argued about why they were staring at each other.

Mays told police his actions were “stupid” after being confronted with surveillance video, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

At least 25 people, including nine children who were treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital, were shot during the incident, and at least 12 more were hospitalized with injuries sustained fleeing from the gunfire.

Mays is due back in court next month.

Two juveniles, who have not been named, also have been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in connection with the shooting.

Jose Castillo, a convicted felon from Wichita who attempted to steal one of the weapons dropped by a person involved in the shooting, also has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

