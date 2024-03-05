Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting suspect Lyndell Mays' bond review hearing delayed until Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lyndell Mays, one of the two men charged with second-degree murder in the shooting that followed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday.

For the first time, Mays' attorney John Reed appeared in court alongside him. The judge granted Reed's request to delay Mays' bond hearing until Monday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Mays did not appear for a previously scheduled bond-review hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court on Feb. 29 because he was readmitted to the hospital. The hearing was initially moved to Monday, March 4, but was pushed to Tuesday after May's public defender did not appear for the hearing, per the court.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mays is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action for his involvement in the shooting, which killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured around two dozen, including Mays.

Another man, Dominic Miller, is charged with the same felonies. Miller was also injured in the Feb. 14 shooting and has not yet been released from the hospital. Since he has not been booked into jail, there is no mugshot available for him.

Two juveniles were also charged with a weapons offense and resisting arrest.

RELATED | Complete KSHB 41 coverage of Union Station shooting

Court records say that after the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, a group of men walked up to Mays and argued about why they were staring at one another. Authorities claim Mays pulled his gun first, prompting others in the area to do the same.

Mays first appeared in court on Feb. 21, where he told Jackson County Circuit Court Judge R. Travis Willingham that he has hired an attorney.

Last month, Mays was booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention.

Both Mays and Miller are being held on a $1 million bond.

READ | Lyndell Mays' probable cause statement

READ | Dominic Miller's probable cause statement

—

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.