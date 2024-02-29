Accused Super Bowl rally shooter Lyndell Mays misses bond-review hearing after being hospitalized again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the men charged in Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s murder in the seconds after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally ended on Feb. 14 outside Union Station is back in the hospital.

Lyndell Mays did not appear Thursday as scheduled for a bond-review hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The judge said that’s because Mays — who is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action — is back in the hospital, according to KSHB Investigative Reporter Cameron Taylor, who was in court for the hearing.

Mays, who was among the roughly two dozen people shot during an exchange of gunfire after a dispute shortly before 2 p.m. just west of Union Station as the Super Bowl rally ended, had been released and booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention last week.

It’s unclear why Mays was readmitted to the hospital.

Currently, Mays and the other man charged with the same felonies in Lopez-Galvan’s death, Dominic Miller, are being held on a $1 million bond.

MiIller, who also was shot, has yet to be released from the hospital and booked into jail, which is why no mugshot is available for him.

Two juveniles have been charged with a weapons offense and resisting arrest, but their names are not available due to Jackson County Family Court rules regarding privacy for minors. Both may be charged as adults at some point.

Mays made an initial appearance last Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court and said he was in the process of hiring a lawyer, but no lawyer appeared in his place at the bond-review hearing. None is currently listed in court records either.

Mays, who was convicted of disorderly conduct and given a five-day jail sentence plus two years of unsupervised probation for brandishing a gun in April 2021 after a dispute during a pickup basketball game at Belton Community Center in Cass County, did not enter a plea last week.

