Parade shooting suspect Lyndell Mays makes 1st court appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lyndell Mays, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the shooting last week after the Chiefs parade, appeared in court Wednesday.

Mays appeared before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge R. Travis Willingham for his initial appearance at the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, courthouse.

Mays walked into court with a large white piece of gauze taped to the side of his face. He told Willingham that he's hired a private attorney.

Mays, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. Mays was injured due to the gunfire last week and was among a group of patients transported to the nearby University Health. He appeared in a mug shot posted late Tuesday with a bandage covering the right side of his face.

He will have a bond review hearing on Feb. 29.

Fellow defendant Dominic Miller, 18, remains hospitalized for his injuries in the shooting. His initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.

