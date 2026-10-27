3rd Garth Brooks show in Kansas City canceled as 'bots' flood queue for tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music legend Garth Brooks revealed Monday that a third show in Kansas City, Missouri, for his “Blame It All on My Roots” tour has been canceled due to "bots" flooding the ticket queue.

Brooks added a matinee show to the tour lineup set for Saturday, Nov. 7. The T-Mobile Center said the decision to add a third show was made “due to demand.”

“Because of social media posts and our history with Kansas City, I felt we left people unable to get tickets on the original on-sale. I was the one who suggested we put a lower bowl Saturday matinee up for sale,” Brooks wrote in a statement on his website Monday.

According to Brooks, while over 90,000 people were in the queue once tickets went on sale Friday morning, most were bots. Brooks' team took to social media later that morning to announce sales had been halted and that the bots were "out of hand."

Brooks claims that those bots flooded the on-sale, holding tickets throughout the floor and lower bowl, "creating a scenario that limited access to floor or lower bowl tickets."

Brooks said people who were able to buy tickets to the matinee will be automatically refunded.

Brooks' evening shows on Nov. 6 and 7 are still on schedule. You can get tickets here.

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